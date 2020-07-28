Based on the confidence it was given by the citizens, the Coalition for renewal of Macedonia is working to form a new majority in Parliament, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski after his meeting with German Ambassador Anke Holstein.

During the meeting, Mickoski said that the elections held on July 15 can’t be considered fair and democratic, given the numerous violations, the bribery of voters and irregularities that occurred. He pointed to the criticism from the OSCE/ODIHR monitoring mission as proof of the “seriously undermined democratic basis of the elections”. VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM came out practically tied from the elections, with none of the two main parties having a clear shot at forming a Government.