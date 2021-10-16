Is this an attempt at election manipulation that should result in electoral fraud in Kumanovo?

At the moment, the election process is being violated on the field. Election irregularities were registered in the settlement of Ajducka Cesma in Kumanovo. In the polling stations located opposite the headquarters of a ruling party, the election material is being opened, although according to the Electoral Law, it should happen tomorrow morning.

The election material should be neatly opened and counted by the election board. The Election Rulebook strictly stipulates when and how the materials are printed and the seals and lids of the ballot boxes are removed, when and how the material is counted and who is authorized to do so and in whose presence.