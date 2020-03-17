Party leaders agreed over the postponement of the April 12 parliamentary elections at a meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on Tuesday.

People’s health is a priority in the current situation with the coronavirus, they say.

The meeting was attended by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE’s Hristijan Mickoski, Zijadin Sela-Alliance for Albanians, Afrim Gashi-Alternativa, Bilal Kasami-Besa, as well as party officials Bujar Osmani and Izet Mexhiti of DUI, and Orhan Ibraimi and Frimzim Dauti of DPA. Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski also took part.