There will be no postponement of the elections. I will submit my resignation to the Government on January 3. Parliament has to endorse the resignation and thus the whole government falls. On the same day, President Pendarovski is to give Oliver Spasovski a mandate to propose a new government and Parliament to vote it, SDSM President and outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said at a press conference on Tuesday, announcing the decisions of the Executive and Central Boards, where it was decided Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski to be the interim prime minister in the interim government.

A confirmation of seriousness that there is no postponement of the election, he said, are staff solutions agreed for the interim government.