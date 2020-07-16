After technical difficulties which raised speculations about the conduct of the elections, the State Electoral Commission announced that it will not give its final results and projection of seats this evening and will leave it for tomorrow.

SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE seem to be virtually tied, with the leftist party in a narrow lead in the number of votes. VMRO projections put both at 47 seats each, and SDSM insists it won by several seats in Parliament. Far behind are the DUI and AA Albanian parties with estimated a dozen seats each and Levica and DPA who expect to share a few seats.

The Commission website crashed just as it was about to begin announcing the results and the public was left to projections done by the political parties and a grainy footage from the SEC showing their counting of votes.