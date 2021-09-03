The State Electoral Commission received the first 200 fingerprint devices that will be used to ensure the legitimacy of the local elections in October.

All voters will need to deposit a fingerprint, and the German made devices will be used to determine if the actual voter cast the ballot, and if there was ballot stuffing. SEC President Aleksandar Dastervski said that the German Dermalog company will also organize training for the electoral commissions.

Over 4,000 devices will be delivered. Ballot stuffing is rampant, especially in districts under domination of the DUI party.