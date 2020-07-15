The website of the Macedonian State Electoral Commission, where up to date results of the counting of the votes were supposed to be published, is currently down.

The rezultati.sec.mk site worked well throughout the day and provided turnout numbers, but as soon as the polling stations closed and the results were expected to begin to appear, the site went down. The SEC said that it is counting the results that are coming from all polling stations, but that it is unable to publish them on the website and that it has IT people working on it. It published one slide, showing the two main parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM more or less even after a small fraction of the votes were counted, and then the site crashed.

Also down is time.mk, a news aggregator that is frequently used to compare various news sites. Its owner tweeted that the site is under a massive denial of service attack.