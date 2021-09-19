Workers in the Prilep general hospital reported that an electric panel of the improvised Covid hospital in the city was damaged.

According to the Healthcare Ministry, the panel was opened with a crowbar. Electric supply to the hospital was not interrupted since the panel is not part of the main line, but never the less this caused concerns in the hospital where 17 Covid patients are currently treated.

A similar incident was reported in the Tetovo hospital in late August – a man who was since identified had cut a pipe used to supply oxygen to the hospital.

The Covid ward in Tetovo burnt down on September 8th, killing 15 patients and their relatives. The fire uncovered serious design flaws in the improvised Covid hospitals, which are built with plastic panels and apparently flammable insulation.