Citizens using the Post Office say that they have received suspicious messages asking them to give away their credit card information. In one instance, the message alleged that the recipient has a package, but can’t claim it because a small sum needs to be paid in tax. The message then asks the person to enter his credit card information.

We are notifying the public that the Macedonian Post Office does not stand behind these messages. We consider any unauthorized statements falsely given in the name of the Post Office will lead to criminal accountability, the Post Office said.