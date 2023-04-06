Vasko Kovacevski, head of the huge and very troubled ELEM/ESM state owned energy producing company, resigned today.

Kovacevski, during his term production in the company collapsed and the state was forced to bail ELEM out using direct transfers from the budget, said that he is resigning to spend more time with his family (his divorced wife angrily dismissed this idea over the social media, telling him that his children are now in their 20ies and he has seen them for a negligible period of time over the past 15 years).

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party responded that Kovacevski’s term will be remembered by dozens of corrupt contracts and the incompetence which forced the state to inject over 200 million EUR in the once profitable company.