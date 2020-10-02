The management of the state run ELEM energy company has been reassigning employees, including union representatives, without union approval.

The SSERI union said that employees are being fired and simultaneously offered a new job but at plants that are more than 100 kilometers away from where the employees live. One union representative Dimce Grkov was told to take up a job in Kicevo, two hours drive from Skopje where he lives and currently works. Under the law managing public sector employees, the management can’t reassign a worker to a new post if it’s more than 50 kilometers from where the worker lives.

SSERI has informed its international partner unions about this development.