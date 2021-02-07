The management of the ELEM energy company, which owns the Popova Sapka ski resort, produced promotional material for it under the name Kodra e Diellit (sun mountain) – the name local Albanians use for the resort.

Popova Sapka is near Tetovo, in a majority Albanian part of the country. Historically known as Popova Sapka, local Albanian politicians have tried to expand the use of the Albanian name, and as of recently, ELEM appointed an ethnic Albanian as head of its tourism division.

The material uses both Popova Sapka and Kodra e Diellit at the top of the video, and uses only the Albanian name in the English language subtitles.

The Zaev Government, which is dependent on ethnic Albanian voters and parties to stay afloat, has recently promoted the idea of selling the underdeveloped resort, possibly in a package deal with the Kosovo resort Brezovica.