Damjan Davkov, an eight grade student from Stip, was denied an award after he beat out the competition from high schools and won the first place at a competition organized by the Education Ministry.

Instead of being rewarded for his success, Davkov received a note from Education Minister Mila Carovska informing him that he is not eligible to receive the prize that was promised for the competition, since he is an elementary school student and the competition was meant for high school students.

This caused outrage on social media today, with numerous citizens congratulating to Davkov and demanding that the Ministry rewards him instead of throwing out his hard earned win.