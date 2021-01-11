The pouring rains over the past 24 hours caused swelling of rivers and creeks across Macedonia and the Meteorological Bureau is warning citizens that floods are possible.
Vardar already spilled over near Rasce, and Krive Reka and Pcinja have spilled over their banks in parts of the Kumanovo region. In some areas in the flat Pelagonija and Polog valleys, the high levels of water saturation have created ponds.
The most critical are the upper areas of Vardar, then Treska, Lepenec, Kriva Reka, Crna Reka, Radika and Sateska, as well as the smaller rivers flowing into them. We expect the rains to subside during the day, but if rains intensify in the south and the south-east again, we can expect Bregalnica, Strumica, Anska Reka and other rivers to become flooding risks, the Bureau said.
