The pouring rains over the past 24 hours caused swelling of rivers and creeks across Macedonia and the Meteorological Bureau is warning citizens that floods are possible.

Vardar already spilled over near Rasce, and Krive Reka and Pcinja have spilled over their banks in parts of the Kumanovo region. In some areas in the flat Pelagonija and Polog valleys, the high levels of water saturation have created ponds.