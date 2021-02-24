Three men from Skopje, Kicevo and Kocani were detained for selling marijuana which they took from the cannabis plant they were working in. Crime linked to the rapidly growing marijuana business in Macedonia is becoming an every-day event, as the drugs grown ostensibly for cannabis oil extraction are sold on the black market.

In this instance, the three men took six kilograms of drugs from the marijuana plant that was operating in a village near Kocani. One of them, was arrested as he was trying to sell the drugs in Skopje.