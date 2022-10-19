Employees of the Post of Macedonia will hold ‘warning’ protests as of Wednesday to obtain payment of the September salary.

Boro Veligdenov, president of the Post Union, told MIA that the protests will take place during the breaks of the employees in all branches of the Post of Macedonia throughout the country.

The warning protests will continue in the coming days as long as we do not obtain payment of the salary, said Veligdenov, announcing that they plan to hold a general protest in front of the Government in the coming period.

Veligdenov says that they had a meeting with the Post management, which informed them that they are making efforts to secure finances and that they are waiting for support from the Government. If the payment of the salary is not ensured in the meantime, the general protest will be organized by the union next weekend.