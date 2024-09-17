The MEPSO energy transportation company was writing off debts to politically linked companies and was handing donations to sport clubs and various associations, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Marija Miteva, as the work of the state institutions is being audited by the new Government.

The scale of the donations is shocking, Miteva added – in 2024 so far MEPSO spent 12,3 million denars for its basic tasks but gave away 22.7 million denars in donations. A total of 14 million EUR in debt from energy companies was written off by MEPSO, and a number of those companies are owned by businessmen close or related to SDSM and DUI party officials.