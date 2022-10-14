The troubled ELEM – ESM company, which is the key state owned energy producer in Macedonia, dismissed its director of sales after only a month and a half. Mirsad Crnovrsanin was appointed to the critical position despite strong criticism that he is completely unqualified, having worked as a small supermarket manager in the past.

ELEM saw its energy production drop dramatically last year, due to mismanagement and corruption, and is still struggling to keep up with demand as energy bills for businesses skyrocket and the Government is forced to heavily subsidize household bills. The company is currently being ordered to take over the only central heating system in Macedonia – in the capital Skopje – as its private owner announced he will go under with the current natural gas prices.