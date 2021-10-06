Businessman Arijanit Xhaferi, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Musa Xhaferi, attacked Marko Bislimoski, director of the RKE energy regulatory commission yesterday evening.

The incident, that was captured on camera, comes after Bislimoski took away Xhaferi’s license to trade with electricity through his U Power company. Xhaferi is seen dragging Bislimoski, while three people from his retinue try to pull him away.

⚠️Синот на Муса Џафери, Аријанит вчера го нападнал Марко Бислимовски РКЕ, јавно пред луѓе во Дебар Маало(видео) ⬇️ поради одземената дозвола на неговата фирма У Повер.

➡️Инаку на У Повер му се доделени најголемите тендери во државата за трговија со струја. pic.twitter.com/UytRXt4vSz — Шефот (@The_Chief86) October 6, 2021

RKE is seen as under control of the ruling SDSM party, which also controls the energy production and trading businesses and controls who gets to enter the private portion of the market.