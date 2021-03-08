In Skopje as a whole there is a sufficient number of available beds in the area of internal clinics, there is room in the “8 September” hospital and one or two wards can be repurposed with a total of 50 additional beds, Minister of Health, Venko Filipce said Monday.

He added that in Skopje the system of coordination between the directors, representatives of the Ministry and all public health institutions is functioning, which, as he said, means that if the capacities of the “8 September” hospital are full, it is possible to open one or two more wards, if others are overloaded.

The Minister emphasized that only the hospital ward in Kavadarci is fully filled, but a modular hospital has been opened there as well, which has almost doubled the capacity of the beds.