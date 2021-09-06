Entire classes in three cities in the country have been sent into isolation due to the coronavirus.

These are classes in Veles, Prilep and Stip primary and secondary schools. This school year started with in-person classes for all students in Macedonia. According to the plan of the authorities, they will switch to online classes if 10% of the students get infected. Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, classes were held online, except for students in grades one through three.