The city of Kicevo is facing an environmental disaster, after a fire in an unregulated dump site in the city center.
VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Gjorgjija Sajkoski, who is from Kicevo, said that DUI led local authorities have used this site to dump waste for a long period of time, causing stench and attracting vermin.
It all culminated with a fire that is endangering the lives of the citizens. There must be accountability for this unimaginable chaos, Sajkoski said.
