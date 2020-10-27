A high level of PM10 particles in the air was registered last night in the capital. At some of the measuring stations in Skopje, air pollution reached over 260 PM10 particles.

For a week now, there has been a trend of increasing level of PM particles in the air, and this was confirmed by the Ministry of Environment. Air pollution is highest in Lisice, but there are high concentrations of PM for several days in other municipalities to.

Photos are circulating on social networks showing the increase of air pollution during the night. Citizens also comment that there is an intense bad smell.



