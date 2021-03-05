The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has adopted reports on Macedonia and Albania’s EU progress.

MEP and rapporteur for the country Ilhan Kyuchyuk told the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR), said that the documents were adopted after a compromise was reached on the report on Macedonia.

According to Kyuchyuk, the report on country agreed on a compromise phrase that “good neighborly relations are an important part of the negotiation process, that the Agreement with Bulgaria must be fully implemented and that it plays a key role in regional cooperation”.

The European Parliament is set to discuss the reports on Macedonia and Albania at a plenary session scheduled for March 25.