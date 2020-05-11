The Committee on infectious diseases will likely postpone its discussion on relaxing the coronavirus restrictions for tomorrow. Alsat TV reports that the spike in new cases reported over the past three days, with several dozen infections a day despite the reduced number of tests that are being done, concerned committee members.

There were 22 newly diagnosed cases over the past 24 hours out of only 145 tests. The Government is eager to portray an improving situation, as the it wants to hold elections just over a month from now.