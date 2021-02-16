The Healthcare Ministry reported five Covid-19 deaths over the past day. The deceased patients include three people from Skopje (aged 58, 80 and 91), one from Kavadarci (73) and one from Prilep (62). The total death toll of the epidemic has now surpassed 3,000 and reached 3,003.

The Ministry also informed that 358 new cases were diagnosed, out of 2,275 tests conducted over the past day. The number of active cases continued its slight decline down to 6,152 – of them 2,767 are registered in the capital Skopje. Kavadarci has 415 cases, and Prilep and Ohrid have over 300 cases.