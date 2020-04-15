Epidemiological services must work faster, as the number of patients undergoing home treatment is high and they are waiting for second Covid-19 test for more than a week, says Prof. Dr. Zoran Spirovski from the Thoracic Surgery Clinic.

For seven weeks now, Macedonia has been fighting the coronavirus epidemic that has swept across the planet, and for the first time yesterday, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed that 42 people had recovered from Covid-19 in one day. 10 recovering patients and 32 patients (12 in Debar, 20 in Skopje) who were treated at home were discharged from the Infectious Disease Clinic.

A total of 86 patients have been cured in the seven weeks since the crisis began, and 44 have died.