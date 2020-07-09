The European People’s Party (EPP), the largest party in the European Parliament, has expressed support for VMRO-DPMNE, wishing it all the best in the 15 July elections.
EPP wishes our member party VMRO-DPMNE all the best for the 15 July elections. The fight against corruption, for independent judiciary, economic reforms and rule of law must continue. Free and fair elections are necessary to bring the country forward on its European path, EPP tweeted on Thursday.
