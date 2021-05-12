VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski had a phone conversation with Donald Tusk, leader of the European People’s Party, to discuss political events in Macedonia and the abuse of power on the part of the Zaev regime. Following the conversation, Tusk posted a social media comment, calling on the Zaev Government to address the legitimate concerns of the opposition and to ensure free and fair local elections in October.

Fruitful call with Hristijan Mickoski, leader of EPP member party VMRO-DPMNE. We discussed legitimate concerns of the opposition and I underlined local elections must be free and fair. Ruling party must cooperate with opposition, strengthen independence of justice and tackle corruption, Tusk said in his comment.