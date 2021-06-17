EPP party Secretary General Antonio Lopez Isturiz White sent a message congratulating MRO-DPMNE on the 31st anniversary of the party.

As your founding documents already underline a very clear Euro-Atlantic, European path for your country, I ask and encourage you today to continue this important direction along the principles of your founding fathers. This road never has been easy and again today the challenges are high. Let us work together for a better joint future and we count on VMRO-DPMNE especially today, on your birthday, Lopez said in his video message.