The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is scheduled to unveil the new heating price for Skopje at a press conference on Tuesday. This revised price will come into effect starting from November 1.

In an interview over the weekend, Commission President Marko Bislimoski stated that the heating cost in Skopje will not increase by more than five percent as of November 1.

He explained, “Considering the high inflation, rising operational costs for companies, and the adjustment of the minimum wage, I anticipate that the increase will be capped at five percent. This means that for an average apartment in Skopje, the increase would amount to approximately Mden 50-60 (or about EUR 1).”

Originally, the pricing decision was intended to be made in August of this year, but it was postponed due to the damaged heat pipes located beneath the Belasica bridge in Skopje.

Skopje currently has around 60,000 users of heating energy.