Addressing the Open Balkans Summit, US Special Representative for the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar said that the United States would do everything in its power to stabilize the region, but that it no longer saw it through the image of the 1990s, but through the prism of its opportunities it offers. According to him, those opportunities are huge, primarily due to the excellent geographical position, wonderful resources and entrepreneurial spirit. According to him, the Western Balkans could be a center for renewable energy, liquefied natural gas, information technology and tourism.

The United States supports the Open Balkans initiative and it is based on several things. First, it is not only about economic and regional cooperation, but also about European integration. Second, there are many initiatives to create economic integration, and the Open Balkans is one of them, Escobar said, encouraging leaders to align with others in the region.

He also expressed hope that this initiative, which he called excellent, will be extended to other members, because this is not a political but, as he stressed, an important economic project. Countries in the region, he said, could count on US help with the economy, the fight against corruption and crime, and European integration.