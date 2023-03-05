Poll conducted by the Institute for poltiical research shows that ethnic Albanians have significantly higher levels of trust in the western diplomats and their involvement in the judiciary in Macedonia.

According to the poll, 47.8 percent of the citizens believe that foreign diplomats should be involved in the election of judges and prosecutors, while 36.1 percent don’t want this. The ethnic break-down shows that 62.4 percent of Albanians agree with this idea, while only 42.7 of Macedonians do.

Asked whether foreign prosecutors should be involved in high level cases, 50.9 percent said yes, and the ethnic break-down is similar. On the same question about the State Anti-Corruption Commission, 60.9 percent of Albanians agree with this, as do 50.9 percent of Macedonians.

Regarding the announcement from the United States Embassy, that they are preparing a list of Macedonian officials who will be sanctioned because of their corruption, 57.8 percent of ethnic Albanians believe that this will help fight corruption, while 52.1 percent of Macedonians think that the US will not help in this regard.