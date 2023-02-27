EU Ambassador to Macedonia David Geer said that both Macedonia and Bulgaria will have to put in efforts to restore their good neighborly relations.

Speaking at the opening of the Europe house in Bitola, Geer said that the 2017 Zaev – Borisov treaty needs to be implemented in good will to benefit both countries. He called for an improvement in the atmosphere to ensure more productive relations.

Macedonia is on a short deadline, until November, when the current stage of preparations for EU accession talks ends. If the current Bulgarian requests are not met by then, Macedonia would again face a veto, while Albania may advance alone on the EU path. Bulgaria wants Macedonia to include the Bulgarian nation in the preamble of its Constitution.