EU Ambassador to Macedonia David Geer said that the eventual decision to amend the Constitution and include the Bulgarian minority in it would be a sovereign decision.

Echoing a recent comment from the Austrian President, Geer also said that the changes to the Constitution won’t be that “dramatic” and that including Bulgarians in the Constitution won’t affect the national interests of the country.

Bulgaria refuses to offer any reciprocity, such as recognizing the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria, or to agree that it won’t use the veto in the future, after this concession.