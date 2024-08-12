European Ambassador David Geer emphasized that the path to joining the EU lies in implementing necessary reforms, and the government has the ability to initiate these changes at any time. Reflecting on the negotiations with Bulgaria, Geer noted that the compromise reached was the best possible outcome under the circumstances. He expressed skepticism about the possibility of achieving a better agreement with Bulgaria regarding the constitutional amendments. However, he also highlighted that if the government chooses to engage in further talks with Bulgaria, it can do so whenever it deems appropriate. Geer stressed that while political dynamics may change after elections, the critical factor for EU accession remains the implementation of reforms.

You are not “stuck” because the key to joining the EU is reforms. And nothing stops the Government from implementing reforms. As a matter of fact, the Government has a very strong majority, a majority that no government has had in the recent period, and therefore they can approach the reforms that they stated in their program. Many of them are consistent with the accessible process. I think now is the time for a vigorous approach to reforms. And we are talking about this with the ministers as well, Gir said.

Photo by sloboden pechat