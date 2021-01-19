Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held a video conference with EU member states ambassadors to Macedonia today, led by EU Ambassador David Geer, which was dominated by the dispute with Bulgaria. According to the Government press release, the ambassadors urged that the process with Bulgaria is completed as soon as possible, so that Macedonia can open EU accession talks.

Zaev siad that “for us it is important to resume the dialogue with Bulgaria in the spirit of mutual respect” and that “we remain firm on certain issues which are our red lines – such as the Macedonian identity and the Macedonian language, which are non-negotiable”.

Bulgaria demands extensive concessions from Macedonia in areas of national identity and history before it will allow the opening of accession talks. Zaev verbally accepted all Bulgarian demands in his infamous BGNES interview, but hasn’t translated them into a legally binding document yet.