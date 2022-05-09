Western diplomats in Macedonia called for the quick opening of EU accession talks, which remain blocked by Bulgaria. The calls were made during the celebration marked to honor the Day of victory against fascism and Europe Day.

The EU is the choice of our citizens, the choice of a stronger, more just and safe Europe, that belongs to all of us. Macedonia will always be Europe. Europe is the safe choice for a more secure future for our young and the future generations, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski during the celebration.

EU Ambassador to Macedonia David Geer responded that the accession talks should be opened immediately and that Macedonia should be allowed to advance on its path of reforms toward the EU.

US Ambassador Kate Byrnes went a step further and urged the quick accession of Macedonia in the EU. In her remarks she praised Macedonia for its unique identity and history of protection of human rights and freedom, while standing against dictatorship. She asked that all are united to ensure that every country has the right to choose its path, and that therefore Macedonia should be allowed to become part of the EU soon.