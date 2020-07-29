Macedonia could be left on the EU black list until September, as the bloc reviews the Balkans and the coronavirus situation in parcel.

Serbian media are reporting that given the high infection rate in both countries, the ban for entering the Union will remain in place until at least September. A review of the policy will be conducted in early August, but it’s unlikely that Macedonia will be given a reprieve, as it has the worst infection and mortality rates in the region and was the first to be hit by the second coronavirus wave that has since spread through the Balkans.

Some EU exceptions apply – Bulgaria yesterday opened the border for Macedonian citizens, provided they show a recent negative coronavirus test. But Greece, the traditional destination for Macedonian tourists at this time of the year, as well as more northern EU countries where many Macedonians work and live, remain closed.