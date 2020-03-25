European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi announced that the EU is sending financial assistance to Macedonia for fighting the coronavirus.

The initial support will be in the amount of four million EUR from the integration instruments, 9 million meant to support companies and three million to prop up the Macedonian budget. Additionally, efforts will be made to divert 50 million EUR meant for infrastructure and the environment toward fighting the economic impact of the crisis.

In a letter to the interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Varhelyi adds that the EU is working with CEFTA to ensure uninterrupted movement of goods toward the Balkans.