European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi came out with a very optimistic announcement from Sofia, saying that he expects Bulgaria to approve the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia in three weeks.
Varhelyi met with the entire Bulgarian leadership, both from the moderate camp, like Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, and hardliners President Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska. Varhelyi also announced a follow-up visit to Bulgaria soon.
We are working on a mutually acceptable soluton so that we can open the accession talks between Macedonia and Albania in June. I appreciate the open dialogue with President Radev. There is no price to be placed on the stability and prosperity of Western Balkans. I’ll be back in three weeks in Sofia to find common ground and support from Bulgaria so that we can open the EU accession talks with Macedonia in June, Varhelyi said.
