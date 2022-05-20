European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi came out with a very optimistic announcement from Sofia, saying that he expects Bulgaria to approve the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia in three weeks.

Varhelyi met with the entire Bulgarian leadership, both from the moderate camp, like Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, and hardliners President Rumen Radev and Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska. Varhelyi also announced a follow-up visit to Bulgaria soon.