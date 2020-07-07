The EU is delivering Tuesday further FFP2 masks to Macedonia, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia from rescEU – the common European reserve of medical equipment created to help countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

While we observe positive evolutions of lower infection rates in some areas, more work needs to be done to prevent a further or reoccurring spread of the coronavirus – and protective masks are essential in this fight. Today, we are sending 65.000 additional protective masks to Croatia and our neighbours in the Western Balkans on top of previous deliveries. I thank Romania for hosting and transporting the rescEU equipment to those in need, said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

Today’s support comes on top of 370.000 masks already delivered from the rescEU reserve, as well as in-kind assistance provided to countries in need via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and via bilateral offers from EU Member States. Romania and Germany are the first Member States to host the rescEU reserve, and are therefore responsible for procuring medical items such as personal protective equipment. The Commission finances 100% of the procurement, maintenance and delivery costs, said the European Commission.