The European Union does not comment on the possible elections in June, as announced by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev. “Republika” asked EC spokesperson Ana Pisonero if elections in which the opposition would not participate are acceptable.

We are closely following the talks between political parties in Skopje. The talks should counties for the country to be able to organize elections and to fully address the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis,” EC spokesperson Ana Pisonero told “Republika”.

As a reminder, in 2016, the then Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn opposed the government’s intention to organize elections in which the opposition will not participate.