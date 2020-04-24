A package of medical assistance that includes 12 respirators was delivered by the European Union today. It was given to the Healthcare Ministry to be used to fight the coronavirus.

EU Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, fresh from a humiliation involving a previous aid delivery, presented the aid to Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

EU is by far our biggest donor during the pandemic crisis and this visible, specific aid gives a sense of unity, solidarity and security that we will be out of this turmoil together, Dimtirov said, adding that the EU treats Macedonia almost as a full member.

The package of aid also includes 5.000 protective medical suits and is worth four million EUR in total. European countries moved quickly to ban the export of medical equipment such as respirators early in the crisis and this raised fears that Macedonia will not have access to the necessary machines. Dimitrov said that Macedonia wants to be part of the EU wide procurement programs and that soon EU will allow exports to Macedonia again.