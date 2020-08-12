The European Union embassy in Macedonia called on the authorities to identify and prosecute the men who attacked LGBT activist Bekim Asani. Asani was badly beaten in front of his Tetovo office last week.

Respect for human rights and the rule of law is the corner stone of the European Union, where every person enjoys these rights regardless of its sexual orientation, the embassy said, also calling on the parties to re-adopt an anti-discrimination law that was nullified for procedural issues.

Asani, who is ethnic Albanian, has been attacked in past, including an incident during the Gay Pride parade in Skopje a year ago, when he was assaulted in a majority Albanian part of the city.