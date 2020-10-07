EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi visits Macedonia today to discuss the progress report that was published yesterday, as well as two planned investment programs for the Western Balkans.
Most importantly, Macedonia is hoping that the report will solidify the recommendation to open EU accession talks which was approved in principle by the European Council but could still be blocked by Bulgaria.
Varhelyi will meet the state leadership, as well as opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.
