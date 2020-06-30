EU member states are today expected to decide on the list of countries whose citizens will again be allowed to enter the EU. Due to the extremely high rates of infection and mortality, Macedonia is not expected to be on the list.

Preliminary lists have included non-EU states from the region like Serbia and Montenegro, who are faring much better in fighting the virus, but not Macedonia. The list is also expected to include Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, but also China, Algeria, Morocco, Rwanda, Tunisia..

Macedonia is opening the borders, and no longer requires quarantine or negative coronavirus tests from both Macedonian or foreign citizens who want to enter, but with the EU wary of Macedonia’s high infection rate, we are likely to be just a transit country for tourists heading to Greece.