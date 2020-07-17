European Union officials called for the creation of a stable governing coalition in Macedonia after the difficult “corona elections” left the Parliament narrowly divided. In a joint statement from Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi and foreign policy chief Josep Borell, it is said that the elections were challenging, given the epidemic and that “legal stability was undermined by substantial revisions to the legal framework and subsequent government decrees”.

We look forward to working with a strong parliament and a stable coalition government that should deliver on the country’s strategic objective of EU integration and address citizens’ expectations. We are committed to continue responding jointly to the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences. We expect the authorities to continue to deliver on the country’s EU commitments, to sustain and accelerate the implementation of EU-related reforms, in particular in the field of rule of law, fight against organised crime and corruption, as well as to further strengthen good neighbourly relations, the joint statement says.

No major party has sa clear shot at forming a government and there are calls for recounts and legal appeals being filed after reports of vote buying and the chaotic counting of the votes left much of the public in doubt about the whole process.