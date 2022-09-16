We have taken this decision into consideration. It is up to the competent domestic institutions in North Macedonia to decide on the interpretation and implementation of the national procedures.

This is the response of the European Union to the question of “Republika” for a comment on whether they justify the violation of the constitution by Parliament Speaker Xhaferi who did not allow a referendum on the good neighborly agreement with Bulgaria.

“Republika” also asked if in the EU the Parliament Speaker is allowed to play the role of a judge.

We received an answer to that: