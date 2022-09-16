We have taken this decision into consideration. It is up to the competent domestic institutions in North Macedonia to decide on the interpretation and implementation of the national procedures.
This is the response of the European Union to the question of “Republika” for a comment on whether they justify the violation of the constitution by Parliament Speaker Xhaferi who did not allow a referendum on the good neighborly agreement with Bulgaria.
“Republika” also asked if in the EU the Parliament Speaker is allowed to play the role of a judge.
We received an answer to that:
It is important that all political forces, including the opposition, focus on concrete steps in the negotiation process that will bring the citizens of North Macedonia closer to the EU and the future of their country, says EC spokesperson Ana Pisonero.
Comments are closed for this post.