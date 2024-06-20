President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova met with US Ambassador Angela Aggeler today.

During the meeting, President Siljanovska raised the issue of Macedonia’s delayed EU accession.

The European accession process has a positive impact on the democratic and economic consolidation of the region. Siljanovska – Davkova raised the news of faster European integration. She pointed out that the accession process must be judged on the merit and must not be influenced by political pressures from member states, reads the press release.

President Siljanovska expressed gratitude for the US support to Macedonia and expressed readiness to deepen the friendship between the two countries and to expand mutual support as it advances Macedonian foreign policy goals.

In that context, Siljanovska-Davkova stressed that as a stable partner and proven ally of the United States in the NATO Alliance, we remain focused on common aspirations for security, freedom and democratic prosperity, with active participation in joint activities in the fight against terrorism and other threats to peace in the world.